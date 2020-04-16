Albuquerque Police look for car involved in April 6 drive-thru shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for a gray four-door passenger car that may have been involved in an April 6 drive-thru shooting.

Police say they responded to a shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru located at Candelaria and Eubank. Officers saw several impacts around the drive-thru windows and a victim arrived at the hospital, a short time later, with injuries from gunshots.

Police say investigators believe a gray four-door passenger car with two occupants may have been involved. Police say if you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip to P3tips.com.

