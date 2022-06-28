ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the Duke City saw at least seven homicides related to road rage last year, Albuquerque Police is launching a new online portal designed to help officers investigate the growing problem. The website, which went live Tuesday, encourages Albuquerque drivers and witnesses to submit video, pictures and other evidence of alleged road rage cases to police for review.

The new website, which can be accessed at this link, is hosted by Evidence.com, a cloud-storage vendor APD uses, in part, to store police body camera video. Evidence submitted to that portal is expected to be reviewed by ether Field Services officers or the city’s newer Aggressive Driving Unit.

So far, APD’s Aggressive Driving Unit (ADU) is staffed with two detectives dedicated to looking into reports of road rage, dangerous driving and street racing. APD says if detectives with the ADU are able to locate a suspected offender, they’ll take over the case and possibly arrests, cite or the issue criminal summons.

APD says anyone uploading video to the portal can remain anonymous, if they wish.