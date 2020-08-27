Albuquerque Police launch website to raise awareness about child abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is launching a website to help raise awareness about child abuse in the city. APD says that every three weeks, a video will be released on its Save Jane webpage, recognizing the lives that have been lost as a result of child abuse in Albuquerque.

Police say within Bernalillo County, over 14,000 reports of child abuse and neglect were made in 2019. The Save Jane program originated in Dallas pays tribute to the children who have been abused and keeps their identities anonymous as Jane and John Doe.

Through the new website, the public can learn more about the initiative, donate to the cause, and volunteer to help stop child abuse. APD has partnered with the Albuquerque Family Advocacy Center and United Way of Central New Mexico to bring Save Jane to the Albuquerque metro area.

If you witness any form of child abuse dial #SAFE from any cell phone or call 242-COPS if it is not an emergency.

