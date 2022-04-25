ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is launching a new website in honor of crime victims’ rights week. The new website, ‘Always Remembered’ is where families can visit to see photos of their loved ones and the status of their case. New cases will be added each week.
Crime victims’ rights week is a national campaign that aims to remove barriers in achieving justice. Monday, APD emphasized the importance of advocating for victims and their families. APD also outlined the steps taken to increase resources available for victims and their families as well as their shifted focus to a more victim-centered approach in investigations.