Albuquerque Police issue Brittany Alert for missing man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating 32-year-old Justin Martinez. Martinez was last seen around 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, when he left his group home on Galaxia Park Dr. NW.

Police say Martinez is mentally diminished and is non-verbal due to two traumatic brain injuries. He also suffers from seizures that he takes medications for and does not have with him.

Martinez was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a white shirt, and blue jeans. He is five-feet, seven inches tall, weighs 135-pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Martinez has numerous tattoos including several on his neck. If located, you are asked to contact the group home manager Michael Langford at 505-235-7478 or Detective Lorenzo Apodaca of the Missing Persons Unit at 505-924-6094.

