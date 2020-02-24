Albuquerque police locate missing 2-year-old, father taken into custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports 2-year-old Johnny Arias has been located and is safe Monday morning. An Amber Alert was initially issued for the child after he was last seen at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in southwest Albuquerque.

Police say Johnny was taken by his biological father, 28-year-old Jose Rito Arias who has since been taken into custody without incident. APD reports that officers located the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Cabernet and Tintara in southwest Albuquerque.

Authorities have not said what prompted Arias to take the child, but court records show he has a violent past which includes child abuse, aggravated battery, and manslaughter. The Amber Alert has since been canceled.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

