ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has died after sustaining gunshot wounds, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said. Just before midnight Saturday, the shooting was reported.

Officers responded to the area of 1st Street Southwest and Gold Avenue Southwest for the reports of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday.

A man with gunshot wounds was found at the scene. He was declared dead, and the APD Homicide Unit began to investigate. Police said they do not have information about any suspects at this time.