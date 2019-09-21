Albuquerque Police investigate after 3 killed in 3 separate shootings Friday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Three people have been killed in three separate shootings that took place in Albuquerque on Friday.

Southwest

Police responded to a shooting in a neighborhood near 98th Street and Dennis Chavez, around 10:00 p.m. Officers say they received a call that a while several individuals were drinking, the caller’s brother accidentally shot a friend. When they arrived at the residence, officers found a deceased man in a room with a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities say the caller stated that her brother had fled the scene. Officers detained several people and witnesses have been interviewed.

Saturday, authorities say criminalistics personnel are at the scene processing the house for evidence.

At this time, authorities do not have anyone in custody.

Northeast

Police also responded to a shooting at the Arioso Apartments in the area of Montgomery and Pennsylvania, around 11:35 p.m. APD says dispatch received a caller claimed her boyfriend had been shot.

Officers found a male with a gunshot wound. The victim died from his injuries.

Detectives are conducting interviews and following active leads. At this time police have not identified any suspects.

Southeast

APD responded to a shots fired call around Central and Yale at approximately 8:38 p.m. where witnesses told authorities they saw two suspects running from the area. Officers found one male at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest and though Albuquerque Fire Rescue provided emergency care, the victim died at the scene.

Detectives say they have interviewed numerous witnesses as well as canvassed the area for surveillance video. APD reports at this time the victim’s identity is pending.

Saturday morning, criminalistics personnel were at the scene processing businesses and parking lots in the area. This investigation is ongoing.

Any possible suspects have yet to be identified by authorities at this time.

The Albuquerque Police Department provided updates to the three cases Saturday morning. The shootings come just over one week after the department responded to three separate shootings overnight Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Albuquerque that killed five people.

This story is developing. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.