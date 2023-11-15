ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting near Broadway Blvd. and Martin Luther King Ave. Police say a suspect is in custody and one victim was taken to the hospital.

APD says Tuesday night, just before midnight, officers were called to the area for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, where their condition was determined to be life threatening. Police say they have a suspect in custody. APD has launched a serious crimes callout, no other information has been released.