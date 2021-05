SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a hop to a roll. A rabbit is getting a new lease on life with the help of a local non-profit and a New Mexico tech company. "I don't know why they named her Yo-Yo but I think it's cute," says Kirstin Tyler, board president of New Mexico House Rabbit Society. It's a name that fits. "We can say it because she bounces right back," Tyler says.

Yo-Yo bounces a little differently than other bunnies these days A few months ago Yo-Yo was found as a stray and then taken to Albuquerque Animal Welfare, where it was discovered she had a fractured spine and paralysis in her back legs.