ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide near Lomas and Yale. Police say Thursday around midnight officers responded to the area to a vehicle verses pedestrian crash and the pedestrian died on scene from their injuries.
APD says due to evidence on scene, the homicide unit was called to take over the investigation. No other information is available at this time.