ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when they hit a pedestrian in the area of University and Lomas.

APD says video footage of the scene shows the pedestrian was wearing dark clothes and crossing the road not at a crosswalk while looking down at the time of the crash. Police say AFR remined on scene to provide aid, but the pedestrian died on scene. APD says at this time, their initial investigation shows the cause to be pedestrian error.