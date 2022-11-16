ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating a fatal crash. The crash happened in the northeast part of the city Wednesday night.

The APD said a motorcyclist and bicyclist crash occurred Wednesday night and was fatal. The crash happened in the 3300 block of Monroe Street Northeast.

Officials said one person died on the scene, and another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The APD Motors Unit is investigating.