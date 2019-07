ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating the death of a two-week-old baby in northwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police and Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to Valley Apartments near Rio Grande and I-40 Sunday afternoon in reference to an unresponsive infant. Paramedics did everything they could but were unable to revive the baby.

OMI was called to the scene to investigate and determined the child’s injuries were suspicious. No arrests have been made at this time.