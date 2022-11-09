ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death Tuesday night. Police say officers were called to the area of 2nd and Menaul around 11 p.m. to reports of a battered man.

Officials say the man died while being transported to the hospital. No other information on the incident has been released. APD is currently investigating the incident.