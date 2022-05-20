ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says officers were dispatched to the Taco Bell on Juan Tabo near Lomas about a vehicle that had been there for several days and was emitting an odor. Officers arrived and found a person in the vehicle who had died.
Albuquerque Police say the death does not appear suspicious, and the cause of death is pending an autopsy.