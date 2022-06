Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash at Lomas and San Mateo. They say two people who were on a motorcycle were critically injured and taken to the hospital.

Several lanes of traffic are closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.