ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating after they say shots were fired at officers. They say officers were on the 600 block of Espanola St. S.E. when shots were fired in their direction.

Officers are currently on scene investigating. Anyone in the perimeter is asked to stay inside their home. KRQE News 13 will continue to update you as more information becomes available.