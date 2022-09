ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating after a person has died. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) released the information early Sunday morning.

APD stated that officers were called to Trumball Avenue Southeast and Dallas Street Southeast after a shooting was reported.

Authorities said they found a man who had gunshot wounds. He died of his injuries. The APD Homicide Unit is involved in the investigation.