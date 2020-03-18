Albuquerque Police investigating a homicide after man found shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide.
Tuesday evening officers were dispatched to the M & M Gas Station at Yale and Kathryn and found a man who was shot and later died at the scene.
Police have not identified the victim or said if there are any suspects.
Don’t Miss
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- Cancellations, closures because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
- Unemployment benefits extended to workers affected by coronavirus
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List