Albuquerque Police investigating a homicide after man found shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide.

Tuesday evening officers were dispatched to the M & M Gas Station at Yale and Kathryn and found a man who was shot and later died at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim or said if there are any suspects.

