ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night.

Investigators learned the pedestrian ran into lanes of traffic at the 5400 block of San Antonio Drive. The pedestrian was able to make it past the vehicles in one lane lane and then proceeded into the second lane where they were hit by a vehicle. Due to slow-moving traffic, the driver of the vehicle did not see the pedestrian enter the road, police stated in a news release.

Police said there was not a crosswalk near the location of the crash. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 5 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.