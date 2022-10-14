ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a one-year-old boy. APD says officers were sent to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital around 9 p.m. on October 13 in reference to a dead child.
Police say they were told the parents brought the child unresponsive to the hospital. APD says this is an active investigation. No other details are available at this time.