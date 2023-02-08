ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three people were announced dead Wednesday. Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating multiple different crime scenes across the city.

Since all three involved guns, APD is investigating whether the killings were drug-related. They said three murders in one day is alarming but not unheard of.

“You know, it’s unfortunate we do have these days every now and then where we have multiple homicides in a day. This comes after a period where we actually have had seen very few homicides in the past four months, I think, so it kind of ebbs and flows,” said Gilbert Gallegos, spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department.

The first scene took place around 7:30 Wednesday morning at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. The victim there was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

The second scene was near 2nd and Menaul on the same afternoon. That victim was shot in the chest and head.

The third shooting took place at the Love’s gas station at 6th and Cutler.

“There was a confrontation. There are two cars here in the parking lot just right over my left shoulder at the corner of 6th Street in Cutler, some kind of confrontation, shots fired. I think the two cars fled in different directions. One car took the victim who was shot to UNMH, and I believe he was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” said Gallegos.

Police have not yet made any arrests for any of the murders. Investigators are still looking into whether any of them are related.

Wednesday’s shootings bring the tally to 10 murders in Albuquerque so far this year which puts us at about the same pace as last year. The year 2022 ended with a record number of homicides.

If you have any information on any of the crimes, you’re asked to call police.