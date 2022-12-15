ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Albuquerque are investigating a shooting. It happened at the New Mexico Probation and Parole Office.
Albuquerque authorities said no one was hurt, and the office was already closed. The building, however, was hit and damaged.
Witnesses are speaking to the police.