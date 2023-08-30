ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash overnight involving a motorcycle. Police say just after midnight a BMW SUV was traveling behind a motorcycle on Odelia Rd. near Edith, when the SUV rear ended the motorcycle.

Police say the BMW dragged the motorcycle for about half a mile onto Broadway. The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and later died there. Witnesses told police the BMW stopped at the intersection of Broadway and Arvada and three people got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

During their investigation, police learned the motorcycle was reported stolen. Police say the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.