ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police (APD) are investigating a crash that left one man dead last night.

Officers said, around 8 p.m., two mopeds were heading eastbound on Central near Garcia when a white, Ford pickup crashed into the back of one of the mopeds, then fled the scene.

The driver of the moped died in the crash and has not been identified. APD is still looking for the driver of the white truck.