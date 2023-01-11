ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police (APD) are investigating a crash that left one man dead last night.
Officers said, around 8 p.m., two mopeds were heading eastbound on Central near Garcia when a white, Ford pickup crashed into the back of one of the mopeds, then fled the scene.
Story continues below:
- Trending: How often does Albuquerque complain about police driving?
- Albuquerque: APD: Trail of blood leads to Bengal tiger
- Crime: FBI says felon had more than $100,000 worth of stolen items in home, storage unit
- New Mexico: Sandoval elected officials call out bad behavior at meetings during public comment
The driver of the moped died in the crash and has not been identified. APD is still looking for the driver of the white truck.