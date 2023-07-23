ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said they’re investigating a fatal crash and a stolen gun case. They believe they may be connected.

Police were sent to an area near Gold and 2nd just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning after a person called authorities to report that his car was broken into. He allegedly told police that when he approached his vehicle, two people pointed guns at him.

One of those guns, police claimed, was stolen from that vehicle.

The car was eventually found crashed at Broadway and Hazeldine.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle after it was traveling at a high rate of speed, struck a tree, then rolled and hit an electric pole and a building on Broadway.

The male driver died on scene and a male passenger was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

Police said the driver was potentially drunk but have not released any more information.