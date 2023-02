ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department’s (APD) homicide detectives are looking into a case Wednesday afternoon. The investigation started at a residence in the 2900 block of Carlton Street NW.

According to APD, a man was reported to be possibly deceased just after noon. Police determined the man was dead, and the Homicide Unit began to work on the case.

Limited details have been released about the death.