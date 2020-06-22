Albuquerque police investigate deadly crash along I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly crash along I-25. The Albuquerque Police Department reports officers were dispatched to the I-25 northbound Pan American Freeway regarding a single-vehicle crash around 2:45 a.m. on Monday.

Police report Albuquerque Fire Rescue units were also at the scene where the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet work truck vehicle was discovered to be deceased inside his vehicle. APD states that just after the Comanche off-ramp from I-25 northbound the truck left the road and entered the unpaved shoulder.

The vehicle rolled at least once, killing the driver who was unrestrained. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or speed are factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources