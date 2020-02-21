Albuquerque Police increase traffic enforcement in busy intersections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, the Albuquerque Police Department’s motor unit upped its traffic enforcement in a busy part of town.

The operation, called a ‘tact plan’ focused on Central and San Mateo to the Lomas and Wyoming area. APD is hitting the area since it said it sees high amounts of crimes and crashes.

During the operation, the APD motor unit dedicates a few hours for increased traffic enforcement.

“Hitting these areas we’re hoping to reduce crime and crashes all at once,” explained Sgt. Sandoval.

He said the team gives out an average of 200 tickets over a few hours during each tact plan and the team believes their presence may also reduce crime in the area.

“The southeast is usually really, really busy. I used to work here as a field officer. And I’ve noticed that when we’re out pulling people over, it seems to me like the calls for service go down for that short amount of time,” said Officer Andrew Garcia with the motor unit.

The team said there are two main problems they see on the road.

“A lot of speeding. A lot of people speeding and then I would say second probably, is people on their cell phones…distracted driving people not really paying attention to what they’re doing,” Officer Garcia said.

The tact plans happen about twice a week but the unit would like to do more.

“It would be nice if we can have them more often but we just don’t have the manpower to do them as often as we’d like,” Officer Garcia said.

Sgt. Sandoval said often times the unit officers get tied up in other responsibilities since the unit is also tasked with duties like funeral processions, patrolling school zones and responding to fatal crashes.

The unit has about 17 people but Sgt. Sandoval said he’d like to see that number climb to 28.

“We really want to reduce the amount of crashes around the city. And we’re going to be out there and it’s going to be no tolerance,” said Sandoval.

“I don’t want anyone to ever think we’re out to get people and make them pay fees and fines,” Officer Garcia said. “Just want people to understand that we’re just out here trying to keep people safe. At the end of the day, that’s all we want is for everybody to get home safely to their friends and family, as do I.”

During Thursday’s tact plan, the unit issued 199 traffic citations, made two felony warrant arrests, one misdemeanor warrant arrest, one DWI arrest and had five calls for service.