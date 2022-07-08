ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man they believe shot and killed himself during a confrontation with officers earlier this week. Tuesday night, APD responded to reports of someone camping inside a van in the Target parking lot near Lomas and I-40.
Story continues below
- Data Reporting: Electric, newer cars push New Mexico to consider road user fees
- Business: Old Town businesses say resident is breaking rules by selling out of home
- Crime: APD: Suspect identified in southeast Albuquerque SWAT standoff
- Albuquerque: Protestors call out APD after teen’s death during standoff
They say when they arrived the man inside, James Langlois, pulled out a gun and fired a shot. Officers fired back but they say an autopsy confirmed that Langlois died from his own gunshot wound. The 64-year-old had an arrest warrant out for DWI.