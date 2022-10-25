ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday evening, a person was found dead. Originally, Albuquerque Police Department’s Motor Unit was called to the scene.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, a man was found dead on the road near Palomas Drive Southeast and Eastern Avenue Southeast. At first, the Motor Unit of APD was investigating; now, the investigation has been handed over to the Homicide Unit.

The man was identified on Tuesday as Tommy McCrae, 66. He is believed to have died as a result of injuries sustained by getting hit by a vehicle.