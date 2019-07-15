Albuquerque police hope to curb homeless problem at intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common problem across town: homeless people begging on the side of the street and hanging out in the arroyos. But one neighborhood said it’s gotten out of control, and they’ve had enough.

Businesses said they are constantly dealing with the homeless, drug dealing and people loitering around I-25 and Montgomery daily. The problem is getting so bad there, they’ve reached out to Albuquerque police for help.

Nick Marino works at the Speedway gas station off Montgomery and I-25. His job keeps him busy, but it gets even busier when their ‘regulars’ show up.

“Usually we tend to have a group of people that are ‘regulars’ I guess you can say, but sometimes we have new people coming through,” said Marino. “They typically hang out a lot by this fence area over here, or they’ll stick around the arroyo.”

He’s referring to the homeless people and the drifters that hang out in the area. They beg on the side of the roads, hide out by the arroyos in the underpasses, and then there’s the drug dealing and break-ins.

“It’s a tough part of town and we’re right next to the highway, and we have all different kinds of movements in the area,” said Hairs To You stylist Payton Stronach.

Other businesses nearby agree, saying they can’t go a day without seeing some sort of loitering.

“Sometimes they rotate out, so if there’s no one there someone will take advantage of it, and bring their sign out and ask for money on the median,” said Stronach.

People who work, live, even bicycle through these parts can’t take it anymore.

“We’ve had some situations where we constantly call APD,” said Marino.

Now, APD is hoping to curb the problem. They’re hosting an event with community members in the area to come up with a plan to fix it.

“I think the more hands-on they can be, the better,” said Marino.

For people in the area, they already have a few ideas of their own.

“Even more of a police presence in the area would help, because anytime I see cop cars around here in the area, things are usually really quiet out here,” said Stronach.

As far as what kind of methods APD will use to deter crime and loitering in the area, that’s unclear. APD said it will work with other groups like AMAFCA, which oversees the arroyos, to come up with a strategy.

APD has said there’s not much they can do about the homeless unless they’re threatening themselves, others or committing a crime.