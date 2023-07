ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating after a person was found dead Tuesday night. APD says officers were sent to the area of 98th St. and Dennis Chavez Blvd. just before midnight Tuesday to reports of someone laying in the road.

Police say the person had apparent gunshot injuries and was dead when officers arrived on scene. APD’s homicide unit was called to investigate the death. Information is limited and no other details are known.