ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have one person in custody following a SWAT situation northwest Albuquerque. Just after 7 p.m. Monday, Albuquerque Police responded to the area of Mountain Rd., just north of Montoya St. for a person with an outstanding warrant.

The suspect refused to come out and APD’s SWAT team was called to the scene. Police say the suspect was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. Monday. No other information on the suspect have been released.