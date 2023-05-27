ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rescue crews were called out Saturday afternoon to the Rio Grande to help a man and his dog. They were stranded along the river near the Dolores Huerta Bridge on a paddle board.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: UFC fighter offers words of encouragement after Albuquerque teen is hurt by yearbook comment
- Resources: What New Mexico places will be closed for Memorial Day 2023?
- New Mexico: New Mexico animal trapping law receives pushback from trappers
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico May 26 – June 1
It took crews 30 minutes with Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) and Albuquerque Police Department working together to get them out safely.
AFR patrolled the river until 5 p.m. for other emergencies.