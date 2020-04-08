Albuquerque Police find more than $80,000 during traffic stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police thought they made just another traffic stop on Central in January, but the more the driver talked, the more they realized he was up to something. Then, when police found a trash bag with more than a hundred-grant in cash on the backseat, the driver tried to strike a deal with them to let him go.

Back in late January, Federico Gonzales was driving a silver Ford Taurus down east-Central around midnight without a license plate. “I just bought this vehicle two days ago. I went and got the title changed today so the title’s in my name,” said Gonzales in the video when officers stopped him.

Gonzalez: “Do I got a warrant or what?”

Officer: “Yeah.”

Gonzalez: “Are you serious?”

Officer: “Yeah, so step out of the car.”

Gonzalez: “What the f***.”

Police then asked him about what he wanted to do with his car since he had a passenger. However, Gonzalez said he didn’t trust his passenger with his car. He didn’t say why but court records show she has a long history of prostitution and theft charges.

“I need my family to come get the care. I have a lot of expensive stuff in this car,” said Gonzalez.

As it turns out, the $1,300 in a black bag that Gonzalez pointed police to was just some of the money he had in his car. Gonzalez was hoping they’d miss the trash bag next to it in the backseat. They didn’t and found that it was full of stacks of cash. Officers thought it was about $25,000.

Gonzalez thought it was enough to help him guy his way out of trouble.

Gonzalez: Come on man. I got some money. You want some?

Officer: No bro. Don’t be bribing a police officer. You want to catch some more charges?

Gonzalez: No sir.

Gonzalez claimed the money had nothing to do with drugs and even undersold how much money he had.

Officer: You need to realistic with me. How much money is that?

Gonzalez: It’s probably over $50K or maybe $80K

On the way back to the station Gonzalez tried once more to pay his way out by trying to bribe the officers, but officers didn’t bite. Once they finished counting the money, it turned out that he had more than $80,000.

Gonzalez’s night wasn’t over after the traffic stop. When he was being brought into jail, correction officers found meth and heroin tucked away in his backside. He is now charged with two felony drug charges.

Gonzalez was wanted that night for blowing off pre-trial services following a meth arrest.

