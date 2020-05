ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Bernalillo County Treasurer Nancy Bearce reports that 94% of the 2019 property taxes were collected by the due date. Never in Bernalillo County history have property tax payments been held under a state health emergency order.

Treasurer Bearce explains how the community was able to make this happen and what it means for the county moving forward. "We were kind of worried, and looking to see what the numbers were and we're really, really doing well," said Bearce. "Ninety-four percent of the taxes I was supposed to collect have been collected by that due date. We do have more coming in and I just want to say thank you to everybody, to the taxpayers who, you know are under this hardship time right now with our state emergency with COVID but also to my staff we had to close down the building and close it to the public so we really had to come up with a new, creative way to collect taxes and keep working, keep posting all those payments that were coming in."