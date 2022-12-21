ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said the suspect wounded in an officer-involved shooting last month shot himself in the leg.
According to APD, 21-year-old Julian Sanchez and a friend had been drinking when they crashed into the median on Tramway near Menaul.
An officer told detectives he saw a muzzle flash inside the vehicle, so he opened fire.
Investigators later learned a bullet entered and exited Sanchez’s leg from top to bottom, and APD claimed that indicated Sanchez shot himself.
Police said Sanchez also had a gunshot wound on the left side of his body that came from the officer.
The investigation into the police shooting is ongoing.