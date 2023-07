ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is welcoming 60 new cadets that will be starting the police academy. APD talked about retention efforts, including 5% pay bump this year and another 4% next year.

APD Chief Harold Medina also welcomed ten new lateral officers and 20 Police Service Aids. This is the first year the department sent recruits through a pre-academy before beginning the police academy.