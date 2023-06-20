ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — It’s a problem we hear of almost every day: a gun that was used during a crime had been reported stolen. Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said a majority of those are coming from car burglaries.

APD explained 34 guns were stolen from vehicles in May alone, and the thieves are targeting certain types of cars and trucks.

“We all know it’s true, but guns stolen from cars is a huge problem,” said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos.

It’s something APD has been watching for years.

“We’re seeing more and more guns used in homicides particularly, the last four-five years, as a percentage of homicides guns are just much more prevalent,” said Gallegos.

Just last year, the department put out a PSA to raise awareness among gun owners, but so far, the numbers are holding steady.

“At least between 60-80 a month,” claimed Gallegos.

The department now breaking down the numbers by month to show where stolen guns are coming from. According to APD since January, 304 have been reported stolen. More than half of those, a total of 160, were stolen from vehicles.

“A lot of times, you may think you are being responsible by locking it in your vehicle, but thieves don’t think that way,” said Gallegos.

Gallegos explained in the case against Luis Talamentes-Romero, who was recently convicted of murdering Jackie Vigil, the convicted admitted to stealing from cars.

“He was looking for vehicles that had NRA or sportsmen-type stickers or decals on vehicles. He assumed that there would be guns in there that he could steal,” said Gallegos.

For gun owners who got their weapons stolen from their cars in the past, there were no repercussions, but there could be now.

“I think that’s partly why the legislature passed the Benny Hargrove law this past session,” said Gallegos.

Even so, the Benny Hargrove law may only apply if the gun is left out in the open in a car and is taken and used by a minor.

“They often turn to people who have stolen from vehicles, and that’s the root to a lot of the gun accessibility,” said Gallegos.

KRQE asked APD if they would like to see tougher laws on leaving guns in cars in the future.

“I think that might be a discussion down the road. What we can do right now is ask people to be very, very cautious and describe the problem. When you have 80 guns that are being stolen, especially from vehicles per month, that is a problem,” said Gallegos.

In 2022, a total of 399 guns were stolen from cars.

APD said it’s hard to tell just how bad the problem really is because people don’t always report car break-ins or gun thefts.