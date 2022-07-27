ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department will host a news conference Wednesday to talk about reform goals and police recruitment. APD Chief Harold Medina and Chief Administrative Officer Lawrence Rael are expected to talk at the 2 p.m. conference. KRQE News 13 will live stream the conference on this page.

On Tuesday, APD says the city and the U.S. Department of Justice have agreed to suspend several paragraphs of the Court Approved Settlement Agreement (CASA.) According to APD, the agreement “essentially removes about a quarter of oversight requirements.”

APD began its reform effort back in October 2014, months after the DOJ found that APD had engaged in a “pattern or practice of use of excessive force.” The suspension of oversight requirements will affect several different areas of the department, including the multi-agency task force used to investigate police shootings; specialized units including the SWAT team, field training and evaluation and more.

According to a news release, APD said the following areas have maintained operation compliance: