ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is looking into a fatal crash. APD’s Motor Unit was called to the scene Sunday night.

According to APD, a fatal crash occurred at 3100 Silver Avenue Southeast. Officers were called to Coal and Vassar in the original report. A passenger was taken to the hospital, and the driver allegedly fled from the vehicle.

Police said a call came in about a man trying to jump a fence on Silver Avenue. They believe he is the driver. When officers arrived at the reported location, he had already succumbed to his injuries.

Police are still investigating.