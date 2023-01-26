ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has updated its non-lethal use of force policy. Officials say these revisions are meant to make it clear to officers when different levels of force can be used.

Non-lethal use of force can include the use of tasers, beanbag shotguns, 40 millimeter impact launchers or canine deployments. The updated policy lays when out when officers should use non-lethal force. It also removes the phrase “Immediate Threat,” while keeping “Imminent Threat,” to help eliminate confusion. APD says all changes have been approved by the Department of Justice and the changes will be implemented over the next several months.