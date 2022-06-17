ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department officers have a new place to work in downtown Albuquerque. APD has moved into the first floor of the Rosenwald building at Fourth and Central. The new downtown public safety center gives officers downtown a place to do things like file police reports.

A city official tells KRQE News 13 tells us they still have to the APD logos on the windows. There were plans to also have condominiums in other portions of the buildings, there is no word on where they are at on those plans.