An Albuquerque Police officer with a badge and patch from the department | Image: KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department opened applications for transit safety officers. There are 23 positions open for the new Transit Safety Division created by APD.

The new division will focus on curbing crime on the city’s public transportation system. APD said it is working with ABQRide and the Albuquerque Community Safety Department to make city buses safer.

Candidates selected for the position will go through APD’s Transit Safety Academy. Anyone interested in applying can learn more and apply here.