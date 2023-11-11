ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested another person in the case of Jada Gonzales’ death. Gonzales, an Albuquerque Academy student, was at a West Side house party in December 2022 when she was shot and killed.

Authorities have arrested Julian Prieb, 19.

Officials alleged Prieb was with the group of people who carried out the shooting after being kicked out of the house party.

Jesse Parra, Cruz Medina, and Isaiah Espinoza were all connected to the murder earlier this year.