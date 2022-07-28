ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a podcast, and one of its missions is to focus on solving cold cases. The first case they’re featuring is that of 71-year-old Agnes Tybo who was murdered at the Sundowner Motel along Central in November 1983. Cold case detective Liz Thompson talked about the evidence they have and how new technology might help the case.

APD said the podcast was created in an effort to reach a broader audience. “So we’re really trying to play into the fact that people have really grown into podcasts, especially true crime podcasts have become very popular,” said Rebecca Atkins, APD spokesperson.

APD says the podcast won’t only be used for cold cases but for ongoing investigations and other initiatives in the department.