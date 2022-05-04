ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in Uptown near Louisiana and Indian School just before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver of an SUV was not paying attention when they hit and killed a motorcycle rider. The SUV turned right onto Indian School from Louisiana when it crashed into the motorcycle. Initial investigations show the motorcycle had the right of way. APD did not identify the driver of the SUV, but said the case will be sent to the district attorney’s office for review.