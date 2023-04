ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is hosting this year’s first VIN etching event this Saturday, Apr. 22. To have your VIN etched into your car, bring your vehicle to the Target on Paseo del Norte near I-25.

VIN etching will be available from 9:30 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. VIN etching is proven to combat vehicle theft, and APD encourages the public to participate.